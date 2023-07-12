Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to chase a motorcycle that may have been involved in an early morning shooting in East Topeka.
The incident was reported around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington.
Initial reports indicated a person had been wounded in the foot.
That person was reported to be taken to a local hospital.
Meanwhile, officers were pursuing a motorcycle in connection with the incident through portions of the city’s east and north sides.
Officials said they made the decision to call the chase off around 6:15 a.m. with no one in custody.
