Discovery of meth during early-morning traffic stop leads to man’s arrest

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The discovery of meth during an early-morning traffic stop led to one Overbrook man’s arrest.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, officials attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 56 near S. Croco Rd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the possession of the driver, Chance D. Eastman, 44, of Overbrook.

The Sheriff’s Office said Eastman was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of 11:50 a.m., Eastman remains behind bars.

