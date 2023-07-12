Discovery of meth during early-morning traffic stop leads to man’s arrest

Chance Eastman
Chance Eastman(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The discovery of meth during an early-morning traffic stop led to one Overbrook man’s arrest.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, officials attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 56 near S. Croco Rd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the possession of the driver, Chance D. Eastman, 44, of Overbrook.

The Sheriff’s Office said Eastman was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of 11:50 a.m., Eastman remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest

Latest News

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Officials investigate dead body found near downtown Lawrence
Midday in Kansas
Officers take several into custody Wednesday morning in west-central Topeka
Washburn RHP Casey Steward
Ichabod to the Phillies: Steward drafted in 19th round