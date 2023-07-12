Daniels shows off fashion flare with highlight-displaying chain at Big 12 Media Day

ARLINGTON, Texas. (KCTV) - The Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year arrived in style Wednesday for day one of Big 12 Media Days at Cowboys Stadium.

Daniels, who last week became the first Jayhawk in school history to be named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, displayed a dazzling chain with some special features.

The chain around Daniels’ neck featured a pendant with a bling-featuring Apple Watch displaying his highlights.

Drip level: elite 💧@JalonDaniels6 is wearing his highlights today pic.twitter.com/cygQnnzIwc — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 12, 2023

Daniels threw for 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games during the 2022 season, putting up a record-setting performance in the Jayhawks’ Liberty Bowl loss to Arkansas. He also missed four games due to a shoulder injury suffered against TCU, after Kansas had started 5-0 for the first time in more than a decade.

