City of Topeka brings Kansas City art exhibit to Capital City, aligns with Fiesta Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is bringing a Kansas City-based art exhibit to Topeka, which aligns with Fiesta Topeka.

City of Topeka is partnering with the Mexican Consulate of Kansas City and the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library to host the Mexican Art Exhibit in line with Fiesta Topeka, officials said.

According to City of Topeka officials, the exhibit, “Simple Memories of Routine Life,” features work from artist and curator Mauricio Zúñiga. Zúñiga, who’s originally from Jalisco, Mexico, lives in Kansas City. His work includes paintings, photography, plastics and sculptures, and has been featured in galleries and venues in major cities like Albuquerque, Chicago and Kansas City.

Officials with the City of Topeka said the public is invited to view the art and meet the artist during a welcome reception hosted by Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 in the library’s Anton Room.

“I’m so excited that Mauricio is bringing his beautiful art to Topeka during our community’s Fiesta Topeka celebration,” said Mayor Padilla. “We know that art tells stories, and there is no one better than Mauricio to help tell the story of the Mexican-American culture – especially during such an exciting time in Topeka. I invite everyone to stop by the library to see the exhibit.”

City of Topeka officials said the exhibit, which will be displayed in the main hall and second floor of the library is open between July 19 and Aug. 30. The public is welcome to visit the exhibit during the library’s hours which are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.