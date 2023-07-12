Capper Foundation celebrates birthday of founder by following tradition

Clients will enjoy ice cream to celebrate Sen. Capper 's birthday. The organization also invites people to share photos from past Children’s Day parties.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Capper Foundation is celebrating the birthday of its founder with the main thing he’d have wanted: ice cream!

Capper’s Edie Smith visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the organization’s history of building abilities for people with disabilities.

Capper was founded on Christmas Day, 1920 by Sen. Arthur Capper. His worker told him how children with disabilities watched from windows while other children took part in Capper’s Christmas gift distribution. Sen. Capper vowed to get them the treatment they needed, and the rest is history.

Sen. Capper was known for celebrating his birthdays by throwing a community party, serving up ice cream to the crowds. Keeping with that tradition, Smith said Capper’s clients and invited guests will enjoy ice cream on Sen. Capper’s birthday again this year.

Capper invites people to share photos from past Children’s Day parties. If you have any, you can mail them to 3500 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604 or email them to abilities@capper.org or esmith@capper.org.

To learn about Capper’s services, or to donate or volunteer, call 785-272-4060 or visit capper.org.

Capper Foundation plans upcoming Concert for a Child

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Severe Storms This Evening
Severe Storms Expected This Evening

Latest News

UPS Teamsters formed a practice picket line Wednesday morning to raise awareness of workers...
Topeka Teamsters hold practice picket line as contract negotiations reach stalemate
Osage County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated an occupant of the residence, Kim L. Salzman,...
Melvern woman arrested for meth, marijuana following narcotics search warrant
Daniel Biggs and Elizabeth Poling are the current Shawnee Co. 4-H King and Queen.
Shawnee Co. Fair ready for annual run
Daniel Biggs and Elizabeth Poling are the current Shawnee Co. 4-H King and Queen.
Shawnee Co. Fair ready for annual run