Capper Foundation celebrates birthday of founder by following tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Capper Foundation is celebrating the birthday of its founder with the main thing he’d have wanted: ice cream!

Capper’s Edie Smith visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the organization’s history of building abilities for people with disabilities.

Capper was founded on Christmas Day, 1920 by Sen. Arthur Capper. His worker told him how children with disabilities watched from windows while other children took part in Capper’s Christmas gift distribution. Sen. Capper vowed to get them the treatment they needed, and the rest is history.

Sen. Capper was known for celebrating his birthdays by throwing a community party, serving up ice cream to the crowds. Keeping with that tradition, Smith said Capper’s clients and invited guests will enjoy ice cream on Sen. Capper’s birthday again this year.

Capper invites people to share photos from past Children’s Day parties. If you have any, you can mail them to 3500 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604 or email them to abilities@capper.org or esmith@capper.org.

To learn about Capper’s services, or to donate or volunteer, call 785-272-4060 or visit capper.org.

Capper Foundation plans upcoming Concert for a Child

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.