Bishop Seabury Academy student places as finalist in National History Day project

Lecompton Historical Society officials said in July, Aiden Najafrizadeh, a student from Bishop Seabury Academy, was a finalist in the National History Day project in Washington D.C. His project was about the Lecompton Constitution.

Lecompton Historical Society officials indicated to participate in the national level, students must place in the district level as well as place first or second at the state level. Najafrizadeh was invited to display his project at the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History. He graciously placed his project at the Territorial Capital Museum in Lecompton for visitors to view. It will also be shown at the Constitution Hall in Lecompton which is the site where the Lecompton Constitution was written.

