Big 12 exploring extension for basketball tournament in KC

FILE: Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) gets past Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) to put up a...
FILE: Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) gets past Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. (23) to put up a shot during the first half of the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big 12 Conference tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments could be staying in Kansas City for the long haul.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said at Wednesday’s Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington he was “hugely impressed” with KC after this year’s hoops tournaments.

Now, entering his second year leading the league, Yormark said that week marked the first trip he’d spent significant time in the City of Fountains.

“The fan base in and around Kansas City, the community, they really embrace this tournament,” Yormark said. “When I think about Kansas City now, I certainly think about that market and that championship as one that I’d like to double down on.”

Yormark said the conference is in conversation with local officials to extend the current agreement, which keeps the tournaments in KC through 2027.

Along with fan support, Yormark cites the Big 12′s ability to shine in Kansas City as the only Division I conference tournament in town that week.

“We don’t have to share our voice in a market like Kansas City during our basketball championship,” he said. “If you look at some of the other markets, there’s multiple conference championships going on at the same time.”

Las Vegas, for example, hosts five conference tournaments each year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Stay weather aware
Wednesday forecast: Extreme heat today, severe storms this evening

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26,...
Daniels shows off fashion flare with highlight-displaying chain at Big 12 Media Day
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super...
Travis Kelce, mother Donna set to make appearance at ESPYs
KU pitcher Collin Baumgartner signs free agent deal with the Colorado Rockies
KU’s Baumgartner signs with Rockies
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
AT&T Stadium to host Big 12 Championship through 2030