Azura signs on to sponsor Choose Topeka to continue attracting new residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Azura Credit Union has signed on to sponsor a program that has brought more than 100 families into the Capital City to live, play and stay in the two years since its inception.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Wednesday, July 12, that Choose Topeka is set to welcome Azura Credit Union as its newest sponsor. Azura joins Advisors Excel and Hill’s Pet Nutrition to support the highly successful initiative.

“Azura Credit Union is excited to partner with the Choose Topeka program by becoming a sponsor,” said Katie Beach, Azura’s community relationship manager. “We firmly believe in the power of community, and this program aligns perfectly with our mission of improving lives. We are committed to supporting Topeka’s growth by attracting talented individuals who will contribute to the economic vitality of the city.”

GTP noted that Choose Topeka is a talent attraction program initiated by it and GO Topeka. It has already more than 100 families to the Capital City since it launched in 2020.

“We are delighted to have Azura Credit Union join us as a Choose Topeka sponsor,” said Trina Goss, director of business & talent initiatives for GO Topeka. “Their commitment to community development and dedication to creating opportunities for individuals, families and businesses align perfectly with our program’s vision. Together, we will continue to attract skilled professionals who will make a positive impact on Topeka’s future.”

As a community-focused financial institution, GTP indicated that Azura is eager to contribute to the ongoing success of Choose Topeka. Through the collaboration, Azura aims to support the program’s mission to attract talented individuals and families to the county to strengthen the workforce.

“We welcome Azura Credit Union as a sponsor and are thankful for their investment in Choose Topeka,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Azura’s partnership will enable us to expand our outreach efforts and provide an even greater level of support to individuals and families considering relocation to Shawnee County. With Azura’s backing, we are confident Choose Topeka will continue to flourish as a premier talent attraction program.”

Officials noted that Choose Topeka has gathered national attention for its innovative approach to talent attraction as it offers incentives such as student loan reimbursements and down payment aid to those who purchase a home during their move.

GTP indicated that Azura’s support of the program reflects a shared commitment to building a prosperous future for the area and its residents. Sponsorship strengthens the program’s impact, creating lasting opportunities for those who seek a vibrant and fulfilling life in the heart of Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.