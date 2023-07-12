Authorities arrest one juvenile for multiple charges following foot pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One teen male is in custody after a brief pursuit on foot.

On July 11, the Topeka Police Department was notified of two juvenile males in the 400 BLK of SE Golf Park Boulevard who were persons of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Upon arrival into the area officers attempted to contact the individuals and a short foot pursuit took place. Officers were able to detain the males without further incident.

As a result of the investigation a juvenile male was transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center for the following charges:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with Law Enforcement Officer

Conspiracy to distribute marijuana

Unlawful use of a telecommunication devise

