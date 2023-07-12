Authorities arrest one juvenile for multiple charges following foot pursuit

(KTTC)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One teen male is in custody after a brief pursuit on foot.

On July 11, the Topeka Police Department was notified of two juvenile males in the 400 BLK of SE Golf Park Boulevard who were persons of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Upon arrival into the area officers attempted to contact the individuals and a short foot pursuit took place. Officers were able to detain the males without further incident.

As a result of the investigation a juvenile male was transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center for the following charges:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with Law Enforcement Officer
  • Conspiracy to distribute marijuana
  • Unlawful use of a telecommunication devise

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
David R. Hutchinson
Man who refused to leave Topeka business found to have arrest warrant
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the...
A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses

Latest News

30 years ago Randy Wheat Jr. had a dream to start his own business.
Salute Our Heroes: How Topeka businessman turned $500 into million-dollar company
Evergy customers voice opinions over proposed utility rate increase
Evergy customers voice opinions over proposed utility rate increase
Middle-school students and their leaders gathered for Peace Camp on Monday afternoon at New...
Dozens of youngsters learning about diversity this week in Peace Camp
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated