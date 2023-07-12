AT&T Stadium to host Big 12 Championship through 2030

(AP Photo/LM Otero)
(AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced the league has extended its agreement with AT&T Stadium to host the football conference championship through the 2030 season.

Yormark made the announcement in his opening remarks of the 2023 Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

In addition to the announcement, Yormark also revealed that starting in 2023, the Big 12 Championship game will feature a “major” musical artist for a halftime show.

The halftime show will air during the ABC broadcast, and the performer will be announced on August 12th.

Kansas State won the 2022 Big 12 Championship 31-28 over TCU in overtime. The Wildcats are predicted to finish 2nd in the conference this season just behind Texas, though they did receive 14 1st place votes.

The Jayhawks were given a preseason prediction of finishing 9th. KU’s time on the podium at Media Days will be Wednesday afternoon, while K-State’s will be on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade terminated
A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.
Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka
Crews responded to a report of a shooting early Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Washington...
Early-morning shooting spurs motorcycle chase through Capital City
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest

Latest News

KU pitcher Collin Baumgartner signs free agent deal with the Colorado Rockies
KU’s Baumgartner signs with Rockies
Kansas Shrine Bowl East Roster Day 2
Kansas State women's golf
Stew Burke wants to elevate K-State women’s golf PART 2
Kansas Shrine Arab President Donnie Bohannon
Kansas Shrine Bowl administration love this experience