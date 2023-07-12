AT&T Stadium to host Big 12 Championship through 2030

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced the league has extended its agreement with AT&T Stadium to host the football conference championship through the 2030 season.

Yormark made the announcement in his opening remarks of the 2023 Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

In addition to the announcement, Yormark also revealed that starting in 2023, the Big 12 Championship game will feature a “major” musical artist for a halftime show.

The halftime show will air during the ABC broadcast, and the performer will be announced on August 12th.

Kansas State won the 2022 Big 12 Championship 31-28 over TCU in overtime. The Wildcats are predicted to finish 2nd in the conference this season just behind Texas, though they did receive 14 1st place votes.

The Jayhawks were given a preseason prediction of finishing 9th. KU’s time on the podium at Media Days will be Wednesday afternoon, while K-State’s will be on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.