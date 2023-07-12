5 hospitalized after van crashes down embankment into pond along I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were hospitalized after a van hurtled down an embankment along I-135 in Wichita into a retaining pond.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, emergency crews were called to the southbound ramp of I-135 to southbound I-235 - about 1 mile south of 53rd St. in Wichita - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Ford Van driven by Olsen Navarrete, 21, of Wichita, had been headed south on I-135 on the ramp to southbound I-235 at the north junction.

KHP said that for an unknown reason, the van veered off the road and down into the embankment. The vehicle landed in a retaining pond.

Officials said Navarrete, and passengers Juan Herrera, 22, and Alexis Ramirez, 22, were all taken to St. Francis Hospital with suspected serious injuries. A third and fourth passenger, Juan Sanchez, 22, and Blake Kinyon, 21, were also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that no one inside the vehicle had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

