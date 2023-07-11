Youth build popsicle bridges during STEM camp at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local youth from grades sixth through eighth grade built popsicle stick bridges during the STEM camp at Washburn University.

On Tuesday, July 11, 23 students participated in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s-funded STEM camp at Washburn University by creating popsicle bridges out of only glue and popsicle sticks. The bridge must remain stable because, on Friday, July 14, the students will test how much weight the bridge can withstand. Organizers have seen some bridges in the past survive 90 pounds of weight.

The objective of the event is to encourage students to use their smarts, imagination, and design skills while also recruiting them to become future engineers.

“This is a really good group of kids. They have a lot of different ideas,” said Andrew Spencer, bridge load rating engineer for the Department of Transportation. “There are some very similar things but I haven’t seen a single bridge that is identical to another one. We have all kinds of bridges going on with all kinds of different ideas just... a really good group.”

The STEM camp, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, encourages students to learn about the applications of STEM in transportation and other careers.

The first session took place from July 10 - 14 while another session will take place from July 17 - 21.

On Monday, July 10, the students made small solar-powered cars at the STEM camp. Next, the students will test and redesign bubble wands on Wednesday, July 12.

