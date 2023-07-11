Wichita woman arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of meth

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was arrested after a traffic stop in Osage Co. led to the discovery of meth in her possession.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:25 p.m. on Monday, July 10, officials watched a vehicle commit a traffic violation and stopped the driver in the area of mile marker 167 on I-35.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the possession of the driver, identified as Le Anna M. Smith, 44, of Wichita.

As a result of the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said Smith was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine

Driving while license revoked

As of Tuesday, Smith remains behind bars.

