Wichita woman arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of meth

Le Anna Smith
Le Anna Smith(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was arrested after a traffic stop in Osage Co. led to the discovery of meth in her possession.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:25 p.m. on Monday, July 10, officials watched a vehicle commit a traffic violation and stopped the driver in the area of mile marker 167 on I-35.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the possession of the driver, identified as Le Anna M. Smith, 44, of Wichita.

As a result of the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said Smith was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Driving while license revoked

As of Tuesday, Smith remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
David R. Hutchinson
Man who refused to leave Topeka business found to have arrest warrant
A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the...
A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses

Latest News

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
Bath and Body Works said they will hold its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
Bath and Body Works to open new location with ribbon cutting
Middle-school students and their leaders gathered for Peace Camp on Monday afternoon at New...
Dozens of youngsters learning about diversity this week in Peace Camp
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
More than 2 dozen shell casings found as bullet dug out of Lawrence tree