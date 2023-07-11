What happened to Baby Vincent?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for information that could lead them to find seven-month-old Vincent Moore. July 11, 2023, marks eight years since the baby boy’s disappearance.

Vincent was last seen on the morning of July 11, 2015, around 31st Street South and Hydraulic. He had a blue and white floral diaper bag with him.

“For eight years since his disappearance, the family and friends of Vincent and the Wichita community have not had answers as to why he disappeared. He would be eight years old today,” said Wichita police. “The Wichita Police Department has not forgotten Vincent, and we are still seeking answers in his case.”

If you have information regarding the disappearance of Vincent Moore, we ask that you contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4379 or email the Cold Case Unit at coldcase@wichita.gov. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or downloading the free P3 mobile app.

