Washburn’s Casey Steward drafted by Philadelphia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Ichabod is off the board.

Washburn’s star right hander was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 19th round with the 583 pick.

Steward was selected to the All-MIAA Second team for the second straight season. He made 15 appearances and started 14 games, finishing at 5-4 with a 4.25 ERA which was fifth in the conference. He led the MIAA and finished ranked 12th in NCAA Division II with 110 strikeouts, which also tied Washburn’s single-season strikeout record. Steward pitched a team-high 82.2 innings which was third in the MIAA.

