Washburn’s Casey Steward drafted by Philadelphia
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Ichabod is off the board.
Washburn’s star right hander was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 19th round with the 583 pick.
19 (583): @Phillies select Washburn University (KS) P Casey Steward https://t.co/FPIapeRpDm #MLBDraft— MLB Draft Tracker (@MLBDraftTracker) July 11, 2023
Steward was selected to the All-MIAA Second team for the second straight season. He made 15 appearances and started 14 games, finishing at 5-4 with a 4.25 ERA which was fifth in the conference. He led the MIAA and finished ranked 12th in NCAA Division II with 110 strikeouts, which also tied Washburn’s single-season strikeout record. Steward pitched a team-high 82.2 innings which was third in the MIAA.
