Virginia motorcycle driver hospitalized following I-70 collision

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 74-year-old motorcycle driver from Virginia has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision along I-70 near Junction City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, July 10, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 between Junction City and Chapman with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 CanAm motorcycle driven by Joseph P. Jacobs, 74, of Virginia Beach, Va., had been headed east on the interstate.

For an unknown reason, KHP said the motorcycle veered off the road to the left and went into the south ditch. From here the bike hit an embankment and flipped over.

Officials said Jacobs was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

