Vandalism costs Manhattan $550 to repair as search for suspect continues

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bathrooms that were vandalized at a Manhattan park will cost the city about $550 to repair as officials continue to look for the suspect.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, July 10, officials were called to the 1600 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.

When officials arrived, they said employees with Manhattan Parks and Recreation reported an unknown suspect graffitied the bathrooms at Longs Park. The crime will cost the city about $550 to repair.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Riley Co. Police Department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

