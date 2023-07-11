Two felony suspects arrested following chase ending in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two felony suspects were apprehended after a chase ending in southeast Topeka.

A police pursuit ended around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 near Southeast 33rd St. and Emerson.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy on the scene confirmed the suspects being taken into custody and then deferred to the Topeka Police Department (TPD) for further information.

TPD declined to detail the incident further, but did say it was part of an ongoing investigation.

