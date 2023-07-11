Tuesday forecast: Heating up with a storm chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big concerns for the next 3 days are the heat and humidity with heat indices for most between 98-112. There also is a concern for showers/storms at times especially tomorrow with severe weather possible with some of the storms. Bottom line: Stay weather aware and be safe.

Taking Action:

As it gets hotter today and tomorrow, make sure you’re staying safe and following proper heat safety practices. Drink plenty of water, keep your pets in mind and adjust plans accordingly so you’re not spending an extended period of time outside during the afternoon hours.

Despite numerous rounds of storms this week, most of the rain is still trending to occur at night so no need to worry about canceling outdoor plans on any day at this time. With that said, storms can linger in the morning hours but also develop late in the afternoon on occasion so this weather pattern will have to be taken on a day by day basis for specific details. Keep checking back daily for updates.



As expected most of the storms stayed in central KS but clipped the western portion of the WIBW viewing area around midnight but for the most part it stayed dry. The next round of storms may have a better risk to move into areas north of I-70 tonight but the big concern, at least in the short term, is the risk for storms Wednesday into Wednesday night. Depending how much cloud cover and rain lingers into Wednesday morning would factor into how it plays out in the afternoon/evening but severe weather is most likely Wednesday with all hazards possible with wind the primary threat.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Heat indices 97-104. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms mainly after midnight north of I-70. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Low chance for showers/storms early then again late in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 90s to as hot as 102°. Heat indices for most between 100-112. Winds S 5-10 mph.

While it will be relatively cooler Thursday, it’ll still be hot with heat indices still in the upper 90s to as hot as 103° before it gets noticeably cooler beginning Friday lasting into early next week with highs closer to where we should be for this time of year, upper 80s-low 90s. Will continue to monitor storm chances at times as well but confidence remains low on specific details like timing and how widespread the rain will be.

It is worth mentioning there are signs that the extreme heat returns for the 2nd half of next week with highs similar if not hotter to what we’ll be dealing with tomorrow so plan accordingly on that for next week.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly after midnight (SPC/WIBW)

While all hazards are possible. strong winds are the primary threat with any storms in the afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

Low risk for strong to severe storms (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.