Transgender Kansans challenge AG Kobach’s lawsuit over Senate Bill 180

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Kansans have challenged Attorney General Kris Kobach’s lawsuit over Senate Bill 180.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kansas says they have filed a motion to intervene on behalf of five transgender Kansans who say they would be irreparably harmed by Kobach’s implementation of the law. You can read the full motion here.

“Mr. Kobach’s actions demonstrate a flagrant attempt to do an end-run around our state constitution,” said Sharon Brett, Legal Director of the ACLU of Kansas. “Mr. Kobach is choosing to focus the power of the attorney general’s office on, of all things, attacking and discriminating against transgender Kansans, and it is insulting to all Kansans that Mr. Kobach and other extremists who propped up SB 180 claim to be helping women, when they have made no efforts to meaningfully do so. Instead, they have weaponized women’s rights in a way that actually re-entrenches the oppressive gender stereotypes that hurt all of us. Our clients deserve to live their lives free of harassment, discrimination, and violence – all consequences that Mr. Kobach’s erroneous legal interpretations are designed to encourage.”

A judge issued a temporary order forcing the Kansas Department of Revenue to comply with Kobach’s view of the recently passed law, banning and reversing any changes to gender markers on Kansas driver’s licenses.

Kobach filed his lawsuit after Governor Laura Kelly publicly directed state agencies to ignore the law in accordance to pre-existing policies.

“I have directed the agencies to follow SB 180 according to their legal counsel’s interpretation of the law,” Gov. Kelly said June 29. “While my administration and the Attorney General’s Office have had many conversations about the law, KDHE and KDOR disagree about its impacts on their operations and will instead keep in place their policies regarding gender markers on birth certificates and driver’s licenses.”

The ACLU calls Senate Bill 180, also called the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ a flagrant attempt to forego the Kansas Constitution and limit the rights of trans Kansans.

“The so-called ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ is a blatant effort to control and stigmatize transgender residents of the state,” said Ria Tabacco Mar, Director of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project. “Limiting freedom for trans people worsens conditions for all women by re-entrenching the very gender stereotypes that have underpinned centuries of women’s oppression. We will continue to fight for everyone in Kansas to live fully and authentically.”

Kobach interpreted the bill as codifying biological truth in Kansas law.

”As these laws are tested in court and as they are applied to one another, there needs to be consistency in our laws, and our laws should reflect truth,” Kobach said in a June 26 press conference, after publishing his legal opinion on the bill. “That’s what SB 180 ensures, it reflects biological truth.”

The ACLU says it is also filing a motion to oppose the injunction granted to Kobach, and another supporting a similar motion by the Kansas Revenue Department.

