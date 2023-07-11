Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus to begin first services this week

Stormont Vail Health officials said the highly anticipated Manhattan Campus will be opening...
Stormont Vail Health officials said the highly anticipated Manhattan Campus will be opening with its first service on Wednesday, July 12, located at 1325 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, Kan.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus will begin its first services this week.

Stormont Vail Health officials said the highly anticipated Manhattan Campus will be opening with its first services on Wednesday, July 12, located at 1325 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with Stormont Vail Health indicated the Manhattan Campus will house primary care, specialty medicine, lab, imaging and other services and amenities. This 80,000-square-foot facility is their dedication to enhancing patient and visitor experience by providing healthcare services close to home in one innovative and welcoming building.

According to Stormont Vail Health officials, to continue providing quality care, services in Manhattan will gradually move from their current clinic spaces to the new facility over the next several weeks, the first being Digestive Health services on July 12. The following services opening dates are as follows:

  • Cardiology, Neurology, Behavioral Health – July 13
  • Ultrasound – July 17
  • Stress testing and other Nuclear Medicine services – July 18
  • Lab and X-Ray – July 18
  • Primary Care (Family and Internal Medicine) – July 19
  • CT, Mammography, & DEXA – July 31

The following comprehensive list includes all services that patients can receive at the Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus beginning on July 31, 2023:

  • Allergy, Asthma, Immunology
  • Behavioral Health
  • Cardiology
  • Digestive Health
  • Electrophysiology
  • Endocrinology
  • Infectious Disease
  • Interventional Cardiology
  • Laboratory
  • Nuclear Medicine
  • Nephrology
  • Neurology
  • Neurosurgery
  • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • Primary Care
  • Vein Clinic
  • Weight Management
  • Diagnostic & Imaging

Stormont Vail Health officials said patients can expect an efficient and enhanced experience when they arrive for appointments. They will check in at a kiosk or at the main registration desk in the 1st-floor lobby and be directed from there. Officials said Stormont Vail Health is eager to offer high quality, compassionate care and cutting-edge technology to the community.

