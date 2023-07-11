Stores donate fans to Salvation Army to help residents fight summer heat

Local stores are donating fans to vets in need through the Salvation Army
Local stores are donating fans to vets in need through the Salvation Army(Kyle Mathas)
By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westlake Hardware is teaming up with Salvation Army to fight summer heat in Topeka.

138 fans were donated to the organization in a way to help vets who are in need during the summer heat waves.

This comes at a point in the summer where the weather could get to its hottest point.

“We are so grateful for this. Those fans will be used here in the local community for a lot of vets who need them as well,” says Shelley Robertson, development director for the Topeka Salvation Army. “If they even have one window unit, they can use the fan to circulate air throughout the apartment or the house. It may seem insignificant to some but it’s huge to others.”

Topeka residents an stop by the Salvation Army from nine a.m. to four p.m. to pick up a fan.

Only proof of local address is needed in order to receive a fan.

