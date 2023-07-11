Stolen Chase Co. pickup spotted in Wichita as officials continue search

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Chase Co. continue to search for a stolen pickup that has since been seen on camera driving around the Wichita area.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, July 5, officials were called to the area of North and Lake Rd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a white Ford F-350 flatbed truck had been taken from the area around 10:30 p.m. on July 3. It was also found that a Caterpillar skid steer was stolen from around Highway 50 and 210th Rd. as well as other items.

Since Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said the trailer had been found in Wichita. Officials were still in search of the trick which has since been seen on camera in the Wichita and Maize areas.

Anyone with information about the thefts should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 620-273-6313.

