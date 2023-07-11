SNCO Commission hears from department leaders as it finalizes 2024 budget

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - County department leaders presented budget plans for 2024 to the Shawnee County Commission on Monday.

“We put our budget together, make a proposal. It’s based on different costs as far as salaries for our staff. Also breaks it down into contractual items and office items are basically the three top areas that we break it down into,” said Teresa Fisher, director of the Shawnee County Health Department.

Fisher said staffing shortages continue to raise concerns in the public health field.

“Staffing is definitely an ongoing issue with us. We currently have 13 different vacant positions within the health department, although not all are advertised. Our main need continues to be registered nurses.”

Another challenge is the assistance Fisher’s department received during the pandemic is no longer available.

“Grant funding has been our biggest change, and this is our first year actually being a part of the general fund. So coupled with that and grant changes, it was a different budget process for us this year,” explained Fisher.

County Commissioner Bill Riphahn said the rise in costs across the board is reflected in many budget proposals.

“We’ve seen a little bit more of a request for a little more money from most of the departments, and most of that’s due to insurance and wages going up.”

Riphahn said difficult choices are inevitable when attempting to allocate the county’s resources.

“Sometimes you have to make some difficult cuts. You just look at your priorities and what you think think the needs are over wants, and you make your decisions.”

One decision the board has yet to make is whether or not to increase the mill levy for 2024.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna increase or decrease at this point. We’ll know more when we get into finalizing the budget and then will set the mill levy accordingly,” said Riphahn.

Property values in Shawnee County increased on average more than 12% this year.

Those values and mill levy levels are both factors in determining how much property owners pay in property taxes.

