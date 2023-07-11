Paratrooper reenactors to visit Combat Air Museum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Paratrooper reenactors will visit the Combat Air Museum this week.

Combat Air Museum officials said over a dozen area World War II paratrooper reenactors and their period equipment will visit the Combat Air Museum on Wednesday, July 12 at the Topeka Regional Airport/Forbes Field.

Combat Air Museum officials indicated the appearance will coincide with a visit by “That’s All, Brother,” a Douglas C-47 built in Oklahoma City in 1944 which led over 800 other C-47s that dropped more than 13,000 paratroopers into a battle that changed the course of mankind - D-Day.

“That’s All, Brother” carried paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.

According to officials with the Combat Air Museum, two groups of Kansas-based paratrooper reenactors will participate on Wednesday in the 101st Airborne Division, Dog Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment Reenactors and the 82nd Airborne Division, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment Reenactors. They will wear period uniforms and equipment used by paratroopers during the historic D-Day jumps. The reenactors will be at the aircraft after noon on Wednesday when “That’s All, Brother” will be open for tours.

After paying admission to the Combat Air Museum, officials said visitors can tour or even take a flight in “That’s All, Brother.” Tours cost $10 for adults, $5 for children under the age of 12 and $20 for up to five members of a family. Tours are free for World War II and Korean War veterans as well as currently serving military members in uniform. A 20-25-minute flight is available for $275.

“That’s All, Brother” is on a summer tour of the Midwest. Operated by The Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force in San Marcos, Texas, the aircraft will be at the Combat Air Museum through Thursday, July 13.

