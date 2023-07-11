One week away from Fiesta Topeka!

Fiesta Topeka runs July 18-22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, with the parade at 10:30am July 15 in Downtown Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are in the final countdown to Fiesta Topeka!

The 90th anniversary event is next week, July 18-22, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church grounds, NE Chandler and Atchison streets.

Fiesta committee members Dominic Gutierrez and Jim Garcia joined Father Dan from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Father Dan extended an invitation to the entire community to join the traditions and family atmosphere of the Fiesta.

Dominic reminded people the Fiesta will include nightly food sales and entertainment celebrating the community’s Mexican culture. People also may catch a free shuttle from the city lot at SE 8th and Madison to the Fiesta grounds. Shuttles run from 4 to 11 p.m. nightly.

Jim described the art show that will run nightly throughout the Fiesta. You can find it in the basement of the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activities Center, with a featured artist from Kansas City, plus a variety of works from more than a dozen other artists.

Find further details about Fiesta Topeka at https://fiestatopeka.com/. The event benefits Holy Family School, which is the joint parish school for Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sacred Heart.

Watch Fiesta Topeka: 90 Years of Pride, Passion and Culture

