One arrested after drugs allegedly found on man known to have warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After officials in the Capital City spotted a man known to have warrants out for his arrest, they allegedly found drugs in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10, officials on patrol in the 500 block of SE 8th Ave. spotted a man who was known to have warrants out for his arrest.

When officials made contact with the suspect, identified as Todd A. Gorman, 44, of Topeka, they said they allegedly found illegal drugs in his possession.

Gorman was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Trafficking contraband into a correctional or care facility

Two counts of perating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag

Four counts of driving while license suspended

Display of license plate

As of Tuesday, Gorman remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond for the drug crimes, a $1,000 bond for his first warrant and a bond of $500 each for his last three warrants. He has court appearances for each set for 9 a.m. on July 25, 9 a.m. on Sept. 5, and 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

