Officials search for suspects following overnight burglary at Emporia zoo

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for any suspects who may have been involved in an overnight burglary at the Emporia Zoo.

The Emporia Police Department says that around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, officials were called to 60 Sodens Rd., the Emporia David Traylor Zoo maintenance building, with reports of a past burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found the building had been broken into between 4:30 p.m. on Monday and 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday. Multiple power tools, including chainsaws and backpack blowers, as well as a blue 1994 F450, were stolen during the incident.

EPD noted that the truck had City of Emporia stickers on the doors and a 1,200-gallon water tank. The crime cost the Zoo about $8,000 in total.

Officials indicated that no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to EPD at 620-343-4225 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

