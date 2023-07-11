Officials hunt for man who threw rock at passing car from highway overpass

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for a man who threw a rock off a highway overpass and hit a man’s vehicle as the driver narrowly escaped injury.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of S. Walnut St. in Manhattan with reports of objects thrown onto a highway.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 34-year-old male victim who reported an unknown man had thrown a rock over the bridge from Walnut St. onto Fort Riley Blvd. The rock hit the man’s windshield and shattered it.

RCPD said the crime cost the man about $500. Luckily, no injuries were reported as a result.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-537-9999.

