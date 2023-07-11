Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat

Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to an abandoned cat in bad shape on July 10, 2023.
Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to an abandoned cat in bad shape on July 10, 2023.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the owner of a Jeep they believe is connected to an abandoned cat left in a Hy-Vee parking lot in the sweltering Kansas summer heat.

The Riley County Police Department says that officials continue to attempt to identify the driver of a Jeep seen leaving the Hy-Vee parking lot on Monday afternoon, July 10.

RCPD noted that the driver is wanted for questioning about a cat that had been abandoned in a mesh carrier in the area. The feline had been in bad shape when officials found it.

Temperatures in the area had been recorded at upwards of 90 degrees Monday afternoon.

If anyone has information about the vehicle, the driver or the abandoned animal, they should report that information to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or email Animal Control at madison.looney@cityofmhk.com or kourtney.brodosi@cityofmhk.com.

