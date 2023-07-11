National report ranks Overland Park best city in the nation to rent in

FILE
FILE(KEYC Photo, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been named by a recent nationwide report as the best city in the U.S. to sign a rental agreement in.

With a 6.2% increase year-over-year for rental prices from 2022, the second highest in decades, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, July 11, it has released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America - and Overland Park is right at the top.

To help renters find which cities they will get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities around the nation based on key indicators of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Data sets ranged from historical rental-price changes to the cost of living to job availability.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Overland Park as the best city to rent in with a total score of 61.77. It ranked 8th for market and affordability and 28th for quality of life. It was also found to have the fifth most affordable rentals.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 71st with a total score of 47.45. It ranked 31st for market and affordability and 118th for quality of life.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 78th overall with a total score of 46.49. It ranked 11th for market and affordability and 166th for quality of life.

The report found the best cities to rent in include:

  1. Overland Park, Kan.
  2. Scottsdale, Ariz.
  3. Bismarck, N.D.
  4. Sioux Falls, S.D.
  5. Chandler, Ariz.

The report found the worst cities to rent in include:

  1. Detroit, Mich.
  2. Cleveland, Ohio
  3. Memphis, Tenn.
  4. Jackson, Miss.
  5. Akron, Ohio

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

