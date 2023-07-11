More than 2 dozen shell casings found as bullet dug out of Lawrence tree

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 2 dozen spent shell casings were found as a bullet was dug out of a Lawrence tree following an overnight shooting incident.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before midnight on Monday, July 10, officials were called to the area of 34th and Iowa St. with reports of gunshots heard in the area.

LPD noted that the caller reported, “it sounded like bullets were hitting things.”

When officials arrived, they said they found more than 2 dozen spent shell casings near each other. A bullet was also pulled from a tree while other trees were found with what appeared to be fresh damage.

LPD said no suspects were found at the scene, however, evidence has been gathered. They said there was no evidence that the intended target was anything other than the trees, however, the case remains ongoing.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
David R. Hutchinson
Man who refused to leave Topeka business found to have arrest warrant
A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the...
A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses

Latest News

Xavier Michael Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was arrested after being charged with robbing several...
Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ arrested on federal bank robbery charges
Bath and Body Works said they will hold its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on...
Bath and Body Works to open new location with ribbon cutting
Middle-school students and their leaders gathered for Peace Camp on Monday afternoon at New...
Dozens of youngsters learning about diversity this week in Peace Camp
Le Anna Smith
Wichita woman arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of meth