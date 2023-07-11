More than 2 dozen shell casings found as bullet dug out of Lawrence tree

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 2 dozen spent shell casings were found as a bullet was dug out of a Lawrence tree following an overnight shooting incident.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before midnight on Monday, July 10, officials were called to the area of 34th and Iowa St. with reports of gunshots heard in the area.

LPD noted that the caller reported, “it sounded like bullets were hitting things.”

When officials arrived, they said they found more than 2 dozen spent shell casings near each other. A bullet was also pulled from a tree while other trees were found with what appeared to be fresh damage.

LPD said no suspects were found at the scene, however, evidence has been gathered. They said there was no evidence that the intended target was anything other than the trees, however, the case remains ongoing.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no arrests have been made.

