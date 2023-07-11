Mitch Lightfoot to join Kansas TBT team

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Mass Street’s roster is loaded already and they’re adding some insurance.

Mass Street announced that fan favorite Mitch Lightfoot will join the team, just over a week away before competition begins in Wichita.

🚨WELCOME TO THE TEAM MITCH LIGHTFOOT🚨@Mitchlightfoot will help us try to achieve our goal of winning @thetournament Championship and the $1,000,000💰



Come watch us play: https://t.co/7lVUNMvSVW pic.twitter.com/4z37hWCZ0Z — MassStreetTBT (@MassStreetTBT) July 11, 2023

This roster already includes, Dedric Lawson, Thomas Robinson, Keith Langford, Marcus Garrett, Kevin Young and many more while the Morris brothers are serving as the coaches.

This is a single elimination tournament and the winner takes home a $1 million dollar prize.

Mass Street is the No. 1 seed on their side of the bracket and will play “We Are D3″ with game action beginning July 19 at eight p.m. from Koch Arena.

