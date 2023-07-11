Minor injuries reported after Highway 75 motorcycle collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Minor injuries were reported after a motorcycle driver wiped out in the Capital City when his bike sideswiped a pole along Highway 75.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, July 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and Lower Silver Lake Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Honda motorcycle driven by Charles D. Copeland, 65, of Topeka, had been headed south on the highway. For an unknown reason, the bike veered off the interstate to the right.

KHP said Copeland’s motorcycle went on to sideswipe a sign pole. The collision caused the bike to roll.

Officials said Copeland was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

