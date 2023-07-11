Manhattan social services can now apply for allocated grant funding

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Grant applications are now open for any social services in the Manhattan area seeking funds.

The City of Manhattan’s Community Support Funds Advisory Board (CSFAB) is accepting online applications to offer 2024 funding to any organizations that provide social services to the community until Sunday, August 6.

The City of Manhattan Commissioners announced at its June 27 meeting the following funds from the 2024 budget allocated for the CSFAB:

$557,500 in Social Services Funds from the City’s General Fund

$515,500 in Special Alcohol Funds from the City’s Special Alcohol Funds

Following the August 6 deadline, the CSFAB will review all the submitted applications and determine from the applicants who will receive some of the allocated funding. The applicants will also have an opportunity to present their case to the board and answer questions from the board members during the following meetings:

Wednesday, September 6: Special Alcohol Funds

Wednesday, September 20: Social Services Funds

The board expects to have its approval and final recommendation of the funding at its October 4 meeting. With the consideration and approval from the City Commission during its October 17 legislative meeting, the grant agreements are expected to be fulfilled by December.

During the application process, applicants can request either Social Services Funding or Special Alcohol Funds.

“Social Services Funding” is:

Allocated by the Social Services Advisory Board (SSAB)

Broadly used for general community social services

“Special Alcohol Funds” is:

Previously reserved by the Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee (SAFAC)

Derived from the State of Kansas liquor taxes

Required to be used for the “purchase, establishment, maintenance or expansion of services or programs whose principal purpose is alcoholism and drug abuse prevention and education, alcohol and drug detoxification, intervention in alcohol and drug abuse, or treatment of persons who are alcoholics or drug abusers or are in danger of becoming alcoholics or drug abusers.”

In December 2022, commissioners dissolved the Social Services Advisory Board (SSAB) and the Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee (SAFAC) to create the Community Support Funds Advisory Board to oversee the annual funding recommendations from both sources.

To learn more about the Community Support Funds Advisory Board, click HERE. Online applications can be found HERE.

Any questions about the application form, the budget attachment, or other general inquiries should be directed to the CSFAB staff liaison, Assistant City Manager Jared Wasinger.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.