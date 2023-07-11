Lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lawsuit has been filed against Ascension Via Christi on behalf of a patient who was allegedly raped while receiving treatment at St. Francis Hospital last month.

According to the lawsuit filed by Hutton & Hutton Law Firm, the suspect, identified as Miguel Rodela, entered the hospital just after midnight on June 15, 2023, by following an employee through an entrance. He was wearing a t-shirt and basketball shorts. Rodela made his way to the patient’s room, where surveillance video appears to show him in the patient’s room for over 20 minutes. The lawsuit details the sexual assault which occurred that night.

Miguel Rodela is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of battery in connection to the rape of three patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.(KWCH)

The lawsuit also alleges that while in the patient’s room, Rodela’s actions were interrupted by a nurse. When questioned by the nurse, Rodela claimed to be a nursing student. The nurse then left Rodela alone again in the patient’s room, “missing a clear opportunity to intervene,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit goes on to detail information released in the probable cause affidavit which stated that Rodela entered the rooms of two other patients on the same night, where he engaged in similar behavior with the patients. During these incidents, Rodela claimed to be a hospital staff or family member. The lawsuit argues that the hospital’s failure to prevent the incidents like this demonstrates a lack of adequate security measures and proper monitoring of the premises and patients.

Rodela was charged with rape and two counts of attempted rape on June 21, 2023. He’s being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a one-day strike by unionized nurses at the hospital, who identified safety as their number one concern and called for more transparency and change. Nurses at the hospital have expressed concerns about a trend of serious, preventable patient and employee safety issues that they claim the hospital management is not addressing.

