KU doctoral student turns dissertation on race theory, psychology into new book

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent University of Kansas doctoral student turns his dissertation on race theory and psychology into a new book.

KU officials said as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded alongside events such as the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, KU doctoral student, Matthew Kane, was driven to write a vulnerable and authentic doctoral dissertation, which then evolved into the new book, “Walk With Me: Stories of Black Men’s Resilience and Well-Being Through Twin Pandemics.”

KU officials indicated Kane joined the university in 2018 for a doctorate in counseling psychology. Initially interested in being a clinician than a researcher, he knew he needed to have a topic for his dissertation. Comedian Michael Che made a serious comment that cemented Kane’s idea, there has always been a pandemic. One of social injustice, he said.

“That’s when it felt like the world slowed down and we were forced to reckon with this,” Kane said of the early days of the pandemic that coincided with violence. “I wanted to create a counternarrative to the stories that inaccurately depicted Black people as socially violent and victims of their own ineptitude when it came to COVID-19.”

KU officials said this set the stage for “Walk With Me,” a book that blends interviews with six Black men of a wide range of ages who live across the country with research and theory in well-being, psychology, race, resilience and more. Kane’s narrative combines chapters that tell the stories of how Black men navigated the experience of the pandemic and ongoing unrest with all the frustrations, challenges and successes that entailed.

According to officials with KU, each of the book’s chapters are themed and balance stories with tenets of academic research coming from a strength perspective or focusing on what is right and beneficial in a person while holding and contextualizing their difficulties, themes including superpowers, heuristics, well-being strategies and Black support and scrutiny. Just as comic books and movies are full of stories about reluctant heroes and who are not sure they want to bear the responsibility of saving the day, the book’s subjects shared their own stories of being alchemists or how they had to turn dire situations into good ones.

“A lot of them didn’t want to be but felt like they had to be in that role,” Kane said of his subjects. “There were feelings of hopelessness and exhaustion. But I thought it was necessary to highlight them and how they persevered or pushed back.”

KU officials said the book also examines how America’s history of racism and injustice manifested in new ways, including how states’ attempts to distribute vaccines were influenced by the history of redlining, then explores how the subjects navigated that experience and how they found safe spaces to process, laugh about, be mindful on what they went through and ultimately persevere.

While “Walk With Me” shares stories of everyday citizens, KU officials noted it also connects to research and literature in psychology, well-being and tenets of critical race theory, such as interest convergence, illustrated by how the subjects found an organization would display a Black Lives Matter sign when it became popular and beneficial for them to do so. But the stories are not weighted down with academic jargon, instead using real-life examples of research and theory at work.

“From the minute I got close to defending my dissertation, I felt I could make this into a book,” Kane said. “I wanted to make it as minimally esoteric as possible. I wanted to make it accessible, so I added more everyday examples to go with the academics.”

Brian Cole, associate professor of educational psychology and director of training in KU’s counseling psychology doctoral program in the School of Education & Human Sciences, said Kane hit the mark of accessibility balanced with academic value.

“‘Walk with Me’ instantly draws you in with compelling stories, accessible research and powerful lyrics. Matt Kane shines a light on Black men’s resilience and well-being, two areas that are woefully underrepresented in the positive psychology and masculinities literature,” Cole said.

Officials with KU indicated Kane’s work was also recognized by his peers, as the original manuscript, his dissertation, was recently selected for the American Psychological Association Society for the Psychological Study of Men and Masculinities Division 51 Loren Frankel Student Research Award, which is given annually to one student for outstanding dissertation work.

As he recently finished his doctorate, KU officials said Kane is transitioning into a career in private therapy practice. After helping establish KU’s student-operated positive psychology clinic, that provided nearly 1,000 hours of counseling to people across the state in the early days of the pandemic, he’s now focusing on providing individual, couples and family therapy in Doylestown, Penn. He also hopes to continue teaching, lecturing and writing as well as updating editions of “Walk With Me.” For now, he hopes the book reaches young audiences, scholars and not just people already aligned with the pursuit of social justice, but anyone hoping to be an ally.

“‘Walk with Me’ is a powerful, well-researched narrative on how Black men employed their power skills navigating the twin challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and social injustice,” said Ngondi Kamatuka, director of KU’s Center for Educational Opportunity Programs and assistant dean for diversity, equity & inclusion. “It is the binoculars through which to see and appreciate their humanity and resiliency.”

