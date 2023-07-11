Kansas Shrine Bowl East roster grateful for opportunity

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 50th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is Saturday and the east squad is loaded with talent.

It’s the best of the best, East vs. West as there are more than 10 players on the East squad from local teams and four on the West roster.

The message was simple for many of the athletes, it’s about the Shriner patients from St. Louis. The athletes will have the opportunity to meet the patients on Friday that are battling Orthopedic conditions, Spinal Cord injuries and other conditions.

Washburn commits Ty Weber and Keller Hurla told 13 Sports they’re ecstatic for this experience and suiting up on final time in high school.

”It was an honor to play at Washburn Rural for four years and to be able to suit up for one more game for an esteemed organization and great cause I mean, there’s no better helmet that I’d rather wear,” Weber said.

“It’s a great honor to be out here, not many people get this chance,” Hurla said. “We’re not going to take it for granted. I’m trying to enjoy and cherish every moment that I have here. It’s all about the kids, raising money for the kids and I think it’s a really special experience that we’re all going through right now and enjoy every minute of it.”

50th Kansas Shrine Bowl activities (WIBW)

The game is set for seven p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium at Fort Hays State University.

