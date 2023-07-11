Kansas Health Institute to aid recipients of $3.84 billion federal grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Institute has been chosen to play a role in aiding regional recipients of a $3.84 billion federal grant for public health professionals.

The Kansas Health Institute has announced that it has been named a regional Hub and Public Health Infrastructure Grant partner. As one of nine hubs under the National Network of Public Health Institutes Hub Model, it will provide technical assistance to serve grant recipients in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

Officials noted that NNPHI works alongside the Association of State and Territorial Health officials and the Public Health Accreditation Board to lead technical aid for the 107 recipients. The program is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of a $3.84 billion Public Health Infrastructure Grant program.

KHI said the funds are meant to help public health departments across the U.S. strengthen their workforce and infrastructure. The program also gives awards to state, local and territorial health departments to provide services needed to bolster public health agencies and departments nationwide. Many of these recipients have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“KHI is excited to take on this new role supporting public health innovation,” said Kari Bruffett, KHI president and CEO. “As an organization that informs health policy through research, education and engagement, KHI has a long history of working with state and local public health departments. We look forward to collaborating with partners in Region 7 to help grantees address infrastructure and workforce challenges in the wake of the pandemic.”

Officials indicated that the National Network of Public Health Institutes leverages local, state and regional knowledge to support governmental public health agencies. The hub structure is meant to maximize success by leveraging critical assets in the NNPHI network. It is also a proven framework that has evolved over two decades.

KHI said it is qualified to serve this role as it holds a long-standing commitment to building relationships and facilitating conversations to drive public health solutions.

“Through a grant provided by CDC, I am honored to announce the official launch of the National Network of Public Health Institutes’ Innovation hub model. These hubs are responsible for supporting the needs of our nation’s public health departments working on the national Public Health Infrastructure Grant efforts,” says Vincent Lafronza, NNPHI president and chief executive officer. “Some of the nine hubs also work with spokes, which are institutes in neighboring jurisdictions who have expertise and relationships in other states and territories. Working together as a unit, the hub and spoke model enables strong coverage of all U.S. jurisdictions. We are all committed to working in harmony so that together we mobilize innovation, leverage local knowledge and relationships, share resources, reduce duplication of effort, and provide sustainable, technical supports that result in substantially strengthened public health capacities available to every U.S. community.”

