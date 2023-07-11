Kansans offered chance to hunt lands not normally open to sport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will get the chance to hunt lands not normally open to the sport with above-average success rates with the Special Hunts program.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has announced that exclusive access to lands not usually open to hunters with above-average success rates will be made available through a new special program. The Special Hunts program provides hundreds of hunts of the like each fall and winter for free. All hunters need to do is apply and be chosen.

KDWP noted that its Special Hunts program offers chances to hunt on lands with limited access, - including select refuge areas - for deer, upland game, waterfowl, doves, turkey and furbearers.

In the fall and winter of 2023, officials indicated more than 350 individual Special Hunt opportunities will be made available. The application period opens on July 8 with draw dates as follows:

First Draw Hunts (between September and October) - Aug. 7

Second Draw Hunts (between November and December) - Sept. 25

Third Draw Hunts (between January and February) - Dec. 11

Officials said applications are open to residents and non-residents, however, some hunts are restricted to Kansans only. When applying online, hunters will choose hunts by species, date and category. All applicants are eligible to apply for Open Hunts, regardless of age or hunting experience. Youth Hunts require parties to include at least one juvenile hunter accompanied by an adult who is not allowed to hunt. Mentored Hunts are open to both youth and novice hunters supervised by a mentor aged 21 or older.

KDWP said email notifications will be sent out to successful and unsuccessful applicants within two weeks of the drawing. Those who are successful will be emailed their permit as well as area maps and other important information. Hunters are responsible for purchasing necessary licenses and permits required.

To apply for the opportunity, click HERE. A random drawing will decide who is chosen.

