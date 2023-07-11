K-State’s Day drafted by Atlanta

Kansas State infielder Brady Day
Kansas State infielder Brady Day(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Brady Day becomes the second Wildcat to get drafted.

Day joins his former teammate Nick Goodwin as the other draft pick. Goodwin was selected by Toronto in the seventh round.

Day was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round with the 369th pick. Day was an All-Big 12 Honorable mention and selected to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team in 2023. Day started in all 56 games for the Wildcats, as he hit .356 with three homeruns and 26 RBI on eight stolen bases.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
David R. Hutchinson
Man who refused to leave Topeka business found to have arrest warrant
A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the...
A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges

Latest News

Washburn RHP Casey Steward
Washburn’s Casey Steward drafted by Philadelphia
Kansas State guard Desi Sills shoots over Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick during the first half of a...
K-State adding Sills, Iyiola to TBT team
KU volleyball upsets #11 K-State in Sunflower Showdown
All-Big 12 Preseason teams are out for volleyball
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Tang found to be most-well respected college basketball coach on social media