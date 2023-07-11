K-State’s Day drafted by Atlanta

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Brady Day becomes the second Wildcat to get drafted.

Day joins his former teammate Nick Goodwin as the other draft pick. Goodwin was selected by Toronto in the seventh round.

Day was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round with the 369th pick. Day was an All-Big 12 Honorable mention and selected to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team in 2023. Day started in all 56 games for the Wildcats, as he hit .356 with three homeruns and 26 RBI on eight stolen bases.

