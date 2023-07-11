K-State adding Sills, Iyiola to TBT team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State is beefing up its roster for The Basketball Tournament.

The Purple and Black are adding from this past seasons roster which includes Desi Sills and Abayomi Iyiola:

🚨HUGE NEWS🚨 Two players from this year’s @KStateMBB Elite Eight run will play in TBT!



Desi Sills & Abayomi Iyiola have signed on with Purple & Black🟣⚫️



Come see @PurpleBlack2k23 in action in Wichita: https://t.co/VfLN2Yzr9T pic.twitter.com/NO8xW02xLD — TBT (@thetournament) July 11, 2023

Both of these guys helped lead K-State to the Elite Eight. Sills played in 5 games, nine of them starts. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 29.5 minutes per game. Sills shot 44.9 percent from the field and was a 76.1 percent free throw shooter.

Iyiola appeared in 31 games and nine starts for K-State this year. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Both Iyiola and Sills were teammates at Arkansas from 2019-2021.

The Purple and Black will play July 20 at Koch Arena and they’ll face “DaGuys STL” with tip-off at 6 p.m.

