K-State adding Sills, Iyiola to TBT team

Kansas State guard Desi Sills shoots over Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick during the first half of a...
Kansas State guard Desi Sills shoots over Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State is beefing up its roster for The Basketball Tournament.

The Purple and Black are adding from this past seasons roster which includes Desi Sills and Abayomi Iyiola:

Both of these guys helped lead K-State to the Elite Eight. Sills played in 5 games, nine of them starts. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 29.5 minutes per game. Sills shot 44.9 percent from the field and was a 76.1 percent free throw shooter.

Iyiola appeared in 31 games and nine starts for K-State this year. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Both Iyiola and Sills were teammates at Arkansas from 2019-2021.

The Purple and Black will play July 20 at Koch Arena and they’ll face “DaGuys STL” with tip-off at 6 p.m.

