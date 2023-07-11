Heat advisory issued for Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a heat advisory for Shawnee County for the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, July 11.

Shawnee County Emergency Management officials said NWS Forecasts indicate that the expected high temperatures will be around 100 degrees, which will bring heat indices that are expected to range 111 degrees.

Shawnee County Emergency Management and their emergency partners noted they would like to remind residents to take precautions to ensure their health, safety and well-being during days of high heat and humidity.

According to Shawnee County Emergency Management officials, residents are encouraged to know the symptoms of heat injuries and to monitor themselves, neighbors, and co-workers for signs of heat-related illness or injury. Even short periods of high temperatures can cause serious health problems or heat-related injuries.

Shawnee County Emergency Management officials said residents are encouraged to drink plenty of cool, nonalcoholic beverages regardless of activity level to help prevent heat injuries.

Officials with the Shawnee County Emergency Management said air conditioning is the number one protective factor against heat-related injuries and death. During conditions of extreme heat, spend time in locations with air-conditioning.

For more information, visit the following websites:

Contact Planning Section Chief Jake Henry at jake.henry@snco.us for any questions.

