Future planning effort for Topeka, Shawnee Co. gains Momentum

Momentum 2027 builds on the previous Momentum 2022 plan. Its key focus areas are: a place to live; a place to prosper; a place to learn; and a place to belong.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership continues building momentum for its next future strategy.

GTP’s Senior Vice President of Strategy Michelle Stubblefield visited Eye on NE Kansas with an update on the process.

To learn about the plan and how to get involved, visited https://topekapartnership.com/Momentum/.

