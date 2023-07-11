Future planning effort for Topeka, Shawnee Co. gains Momentum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership continues building momentum for its next future strategy.

Momentum 2027 builds on the previous Momentum 2022 plan. Its key focus areas are: a place to live; a place to prosper; a place to learn; and a place to belong. At the center of them all is equity, with 21 objectives encompassed overall.

GTP’s Senior Vice President of Strategy Michelle Stubblefield visited Eye on NE Kansas with an update on the process.

To learn about the plan and how to get involved, visited https://topekapartnership.com/Momentum/.

