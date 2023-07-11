Fork in the Road: Ice cream drinks, coffee, & paninis can all be found at Seneca coffee shop

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small town coffee shop features many artisan drinks and a quick bite to eat if you are feeling peckish.

Located on the corner of Fifth and Main St. in Seneca, Kansas, is the Cornerstone Coffeehaus. A local shop with hot and cold coffee drinks and dishes to enjoy with your coffee, such as breakfast sandwiches, paninis, and grilled cheeses. The shop even offers different types of ice cream drinks, chai tea, and other options for anyone in the mood for something other than coffee.

“It’s predominantly a coffee shop,” said shop owner Taylor Allen. “We do all different kinds of iced and hot drinks. Also, we have a cool fountain machine with that freezer for my ice cream. So we do a bunch of fun ice cream drinks and just scoops and shakes and all that stuff.”

Cornerstone Coffeehaus owner, Taylor Allen, has found the most popular item on the menu to be the java freeze with the chicken bacon ranch panini.

“That’d be like ice cream blended with espresso. It’s delicious,” said Allen. “You can get it in several different flavors. It is definitely, our most ordered menu item. Our chicken bacon ranch panini would be the most popular; it is just provolone cheese, chicken, bacon, ranch, and on a toasted piece of Texas Toast. It’s on our panini press, and that’s amazing. A lot of people love that.”

Allen is the owner of the shop at just 21 years old. She graduated from college and decided to move back to her hometown of Seneca, but her path was unclear.

“I went to college for something else, completely changed my mind when COVID happened,” said Allen. “So, I came home, and I’ve worked at almost every other restaurant in this town so far.”

Until she came across an opportunity to become a coffee shop owner.

“It felt kind of like a rash decision,” said Allen. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. So I talked to the owner to see what she thought about me renting it and possibly doing something here, and it all just kind of spiraled from there.”

The building of the Cornerstone Coffeehaus comes with a bit of history. It was originally the First National Bank, but then it was converted to multiple different establishments until it was renovated into a restaurant in the early 2000s, keeping some of its original ornamentations and beautiful stained glass windows.

“It’s straight out of a Hallmark movie,” said Allen. “This place is just adorable, and I am so glad I was able to do something with it to get people in here on a daily basis.”

The Cornerstone Coffeehaus is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.