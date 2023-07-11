Failure to yield to oncoming traffic sends two drivers to hospital

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Failure to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle led to both a dump truck and a pickup driver’s hospitalization.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, July 10, emergency crews were called to the area of K-20 and Raccoon Rd. - about a mile east of Everest - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Freightliner dump truck driven by John B. Schuetz, 54, of Powhattan, had been headed southwest on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by Robert A. Becker, 78, of Everest, was headed northeast.

Officials noted that Schuetz failed to yield the right-of-way to Becker and his pickup. The dump truck hit the pick-up on the driver’s side.

KHP indicated that the impact forced both vehicles into the southeast ditch of K-20.

Officials said Schuetz was taken to Amberwell Health with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Becker was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
David R. Hutchinson
Man who refused to leave Topeka business found to have arrest warrant
A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the...
A judge has ordered Kansas to stop changing trans people’s sex listing on their driver’s licenses

Latest News

FILE
National report ranks Overland Park best city in the nation to rent in
FILE
Virginia motorcycle driver hospitalized following I-70 collision
Officials in Manhattan continue to look for the owner of this Jeep believed to be connected to...
Officials attempt to identify Jeep connected to cat abandoned in dangerous heat
FILE
Minor injuries reported after Highway 75 motorcycle collision