Failure to yield to oncoming traffic sends two drivers to hospital

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Failure to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle led to both a dump truck and a pickup driver’s hospitalization.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, July 10, emergency crews were called to the area of K-20 and Raccoon Rd. - about a mile east of Everest - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Freightliner dump truck driven by John B. Schuetz, 54, of Powhattan, had been headed southwest on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by Robert A. Becker, 78, of Everest, was headed northeast.

Officials noted that Schuetz failed to yield the right-of-way to Becker and his pickup. The dump truck hit the pick-up on the driver’s side.

KHP indicated that the impact forced both vehicles into the southeast ditch of K-20.

Officials said Schuetz was taken to Amberwell Health with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Becker was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

