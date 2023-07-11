Dozens of youngsters learning about diversity this week in Peace Camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen youngsters were learning about diversity this week at Peace Camp, an event sponsored by the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice.

For the first time, Peace Camp was offered at two locations.

Children in grades kindergarten through five met at West Side Christian Church-Disciples of Christ, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave.

Middle-school students met at New Life Baptist Church, 3601 S.W. 10th Ave.

Organizers said this was the first year for middle-school students to take part in Peace Camp.

The theme of the Peace Camp was “Diversity.”

In addition to meeting at the churches, students also were scheduled to take part in field trips.

Elementary-age students were scheduled to go to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center on Thursday.

Meanwhile, middle-school students were to visit the Statehouse on Tuesday and the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site later in the week.

Children received a snack and lunch each day, provided through Topeka Unified School District 501, organizers said.

Sessions for elementary-age students were scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon while middle-school students were scheduled to meet from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.