Community’s help sought to raise matching funds for foster youth career center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A foster youth organization that serves children in Kansas needs the community’s help to raise matching funds to support a new facility to help those who age out of foster care gain secure employment.

FosterAdopt Connect announced on Tuesday, July 11, that it continues to work hard in the Kansas City metro area to help youth who age out of foster care gain the skills they need to compete in today’s workforce. With a new state-of-the-art training facility set to be built in Kansas City thanks to a $1.16 million capstone challenge grant from the JE & LE Mabee Foundation, more children will be able to benefit from the organization.

However, officials noted that the grant will only be given to the organization if it can raise an additional $1.7 million by December 2023.

Josh Hollingsworth, President of Advancement at FosterAdopt Connect, said the Sunderland Foundation, William T. Kemper Foundation, and several families have already made sizeable donations to the cause. However, there is still quite a ways to go before the organization can qualify for the matching amount.

“We had to illustrate a level of local support before we could make the application to the Mabee Foundation,” said Hollingsworth. “These lead donors, plus others, helped us secure the grant. Now we must meet the challenge.”

The organization indicated that youth who age out of foster care without support face unique challenges, including employment insecurity. To address the issue, the Youth Center Project is set to incorporate industrial trades training and tech with an emphasis on multimedia, construction, arts, and technical labs. The facility will expose students to various career options with a focus on building the soft skills needed to be successful in certificate and degree programs offered elsewhere.

FosterAdopt Connect said the facility will also use community relationships to help students secure employment once they complete a training program.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind project,” said Lori Ross, Founder and CEO of FosterAdopt Connect. “Too many youth are aging out of the foster care system without the skills or relationships required for adulthood. Only 42% of kids aging out of foster care in Kansas from July 2022 – April 2023 have completed 12th grade and there is only a 3% chance they will earn a college degree in their lifetime. Our project in downtown Kansas City, KS, will create access and opportunities for these young adults to develop professional skills and foster constructive relationships to help them in the future.”

