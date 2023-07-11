City of Topeka further clarifies retaliatory eviction ordinance to protect tenants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council amended a city ordinance prohibiting retaliatory evictions.

The ordinance now clarifies tenants have a legal right to complain in good faith about their dwelling unit and any violations regarding safety or sanitation. It then further defines retaliatory to mean actions motivated by such complaints.

“The Council Governing Body recognizes the fact that many tenants hesitate to defend their right to a clean, safe and sanitary dwelling unit due to fear of eviction. It is hereby declared to be the public policy of the City that a tenant in good standing should not be evicted from their dwelling unit where the eviction is motivated by the tenant’s exercise of a legal right to complain, in good faith, to a landlord or government agency that the dwelling unit endangers or impairs the health and safety of the tenant.”

The changes were approved on a unanimous vote.

