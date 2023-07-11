City of Topeka further clarifies retaliatory eviction ordinance to protect tenants
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council amended a city ordinance prohibiting retaliatory evictions.
The ordinance now clarifies tenants have a legal right to complain in good faith about their dwelling unit and any violations regarding safety or sanitation. It then further defines retaliatory to mean actions motivated by such complaints.
The changes were approved on a unanimous vote.
You can watch the full City Council meeting below.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.