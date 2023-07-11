Children with developmental disabilities learn water safety

Children with developmental disabilities learn water safety as part of a partnership between Capper Foundation and iCan Shine.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Children with developmental disabilities are learning water safety this week in Topeka.

For four years now, the Capper Foundation has partnered with iCan Shine, a non-profit that combines education and recreation for those with developmental challenges.

Together, and with the help of about 30 volunteers, they give children in Topeka a chance to learn how to swim and how to stay safe near bodies of water.

Teachers say education is based on what kids can do instead of what they can’t do, focusing on their strengths to empower each child to reach their full potential.

“In the summertime in Kansas, swimming and being around the water is really a quality of life like everybody deserves to be able to experience the water and enjoy the water,” said Jenny Stous, Camp Director. “iCan Swim gives those kids the opportunity to learn it one-on-one at their own pace first so then they can go out and enjoy it with their families later.”

With six kids per session and five sessions per day, the iCan Swim program serves about 30 kids per day. iCan Swim is not aquatic therapy, but rather a program to enjoy the water as a leisure recreational activity.

